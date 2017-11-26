Cold Open, Hot Food

Posted on November 26, 2017 by Benji Grundner in Campus, Home Page, Main // 1 Comment

Students and faculty enjoy their lunches in the new food court in Tom and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute at Clark College on Nov. 20, 2017. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Nov. 28. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Food service worker Asia Schulman, left, takes Kantrice Clark’s lunch order at the soft opening of the food court in Tom and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute at Clark College on Nov. 20, 2017.
(Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark’s long-awaited renovated culinary facility opened this week for a soft open according to food service worker Asia Schulman.

After an initial trial on Friday, the food service operated 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Schulman said the open was going well as of Friday.

“We’re getting a feeling of the student body; their needs and wants and how we’re running things here,” she said.

The menu included cheeseburgers, hamburgers, black bean burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, turkey sandwiches and chicken caesar salads . All items cost between $4 and $6.25. Burgers and sandwiches come with fries or tater tots. Bottled sodas were also available.

1 Comment on Cold Open, Hot Food

  1. Dee Anne // November 27, 2017 at 5:33 pm // Reply

    Yum!

