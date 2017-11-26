Cold Open, Hot Food

Clark’s long-awaited renovated culinary facility opened this week for a soft open according to food service worker Asia Schulman.

After an initial trial on Friday, the food service operated 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Schulman said the open was going well as of Friday.

“We’re getting a feeling of the student body; their needs and wants and how we’re running things here,” she said.

The menu included cheeseburgers, hamburgers, black bean burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, turkey sandwiches and chicken caesar salads . All items cost between $4 and $6.25. Burgers and sandwiches come with fries or tater tots. Bottled sodas were also available.

