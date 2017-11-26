Twenty-five photgraphers developed photos in a dark room that reeked of vinegar on Nov 8 in Frost Arts Center during a pinhole photography workshop.

Art instructor Bobby Abrahamson said the photo club and Art Department invited Andrews to lead the workshop because he teaches pinhole photography in the area. Andrews also manages Blue Moon Camera and Machine, a camera store in Portland.

The workshop was open to the Clark community and Abrahamson said he wanted to expose people to the darkroom and have fun. Abrahamson hopes to host the workshop again next fall quarter.

“This is the most rudimentary thing possible, it’s a cardboard box, it’s a piece of tin foil and a piece of photosensitive material. You take it out and five minutes later you have photograph,” Abrahamson said.

