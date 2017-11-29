Movie Night at Clark

The ASCC is hosting a viewing of “Despicable Me 3” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” with pizza for their second movie night of the quarter on Nov. 29 in the Gaiser Student Center from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Family Events Coordinator and Pre-Nursing student Gloria Boieriu organized the movie night. She said she picked the two films to give families an opportunity to see newer movies for free.

Boieriu is responsible for family-oriented events such as the Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown movie viewing and the Pumpkins and Pies events earlier this quarter.

Second-year student and Social Events Coordinator Amber Evans organized the first movie night, which was Halloween-themed. Boieriu said 300 people attended the first movie event.

Boieriu’s three siblings inspired her for this movie night. “They always tell me to go to the movie theater,” she said, “I promised them I’d take them and I never did.” She said she is using this opportunity to keep her promise to them and provide this opportunity to other families.

Boierui is planning on organizing a movie event each quarter and encourages everyone to come with their families. She said, “what you pay from your student tuition goes into what we give to you for free.”

