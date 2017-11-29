Telling Science Fact From Fiction Seminar

Learn how to tell the difference between scientific facts and fabrications by attending a seminar from noon until 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 in STEM building room 151.

The event is the last of three informative talks organized by the STEM Seminar Series this quarter. Clark librarians will inform attendees on distinguishing scientific information in media.

STEM Coordinator and Biology instructor Erin Harwood organized the event and said the talk allows community members to ask STEM-related questions.“People can expect to experience learning something new,” she said.

The talk is free to all Clark community members and a “fast paced and fun romp through scientific literacy,” according to the official Facebook event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch, though snacks and dessert funded by the STEM Foundation and STEM Outreach Budget will be provided.

For disability accommodations, contact Clark College’s Disability Support Services Office at (360) 992-2314 or (360) 991-0901 or visit PUB 013.

