Memorial Service for Gianna Loville Saturday, Jan 27

There will be a 3 p.m. memorial service for first-year student athlete Gianna Loville on Jan. 27 at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, located at located at 520 W. Powell Blvd. in Gresham, Oregon.

The women’s basketball team honored Loville’s death during their Jan. 20 game, their first game since her death on Jan. 12 (cq).

“As a department and college we are a family first and foremost,” Athletic Director Chris Jacob said in a statement released by Clark College Athletics. “We strive to bring the best out of our student-athletes and they bring the best out of us. Gianna was a proven product of this model. She made our department, team, and all of us as individuals better and will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gianna’s family, her friends, and the Women’s basketball team.”

The Bateman Carroll Funeral Home has an online guest book for condolences available here. The guestbook will be available until Feb. 12.

