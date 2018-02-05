Art Talks: Local Artist To Hold Ceramics Workshop and Discussion Feb. 7

A local artist will teach a 9 a.m. ceramics workshop in FAC 011 and present a 7 p.m. art lecture at PUB 161 on Feb. 7 as part of the Clark Art Talks series.

Julia Haft-Candell is a ceramic installation artist who makes art meant for outside rather than a gallery. One of her bigger pieces is a chain connecting four palm trees along the Los Angeles River in California.

Art professor and Art Talks organizer Senseney Stokes said Haft-Candell will speak about her art and experience with the art-making process.

Art Talks in an ASCC-sponsored three-part program with evening lectures, workshops and an artist residency program. This year, each quarter has two art talks, Stokes said. Art Professor Victor Maldonado (cq) spoke to art students for the first talk this quarter on Jan. 24.

Stokes started Art Talks to enrich the campus by bringing local artists to speak on campus. The events have good turn out according to Stokes, who said the last talk drew in about 60 people.

