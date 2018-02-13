Anthropology Professor leads Feb 16 STEM Seminar

Anthropology Professor and department head Rob Schubert is discussing stigma, ecotourism and primate conservation in West Africa in this month’s STEM Seminar, “Human Culture and Primate Conservation” on Feb. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. in SBG 151.

“These aren’t just academic debates,” Schubert said. “People live in the places we’re talking about. They have to make hard decisions about what they’re going to use and what they’re not going to use.”



STEM Outreach Program Coordinator Nadia Klusner said this year’s STEM seminar series will focus on bridging the gap between hard science and social science. She said she hopes to introduce topics that spark unusual career ideas and unleash students’ passions for learning.

