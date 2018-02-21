ASCC Clubs Hold February Food Drive for the Penguin Pantry

All ASCC chartered clubs are competing in a February food drive to benefit the Penguin Pantry, with a grand prize for the club that collects the most food and toiletries by the end of the month.

The Penguin Pantry is an on-campus pantry for students that opened last quarter. Students can donate through their club or directly to the pantry in Science Building Room 101.

“It’s up to the clubs on how they get the food,” ASCC Club Coordinator Jordan Hamilton said. She encouraged clubs to also collect deodorant, toothpaste and menstrual products.

Hamilton said there are around two dozen clubs and they can collect items on or off campus.

This is the second drive for the pantry this school year; the last one was in October.

