BSU Leads Discussion About Activism

Black Student Union President Ndeye Astou Cisse led a presentation on Feb. 9 that highlighted famous activists, activism strategies and steps anyone can take to become an activist.

“Activism seeks to transcend ethnic and racial boundaries and address problems collectively in an informed way about historically disenfranchised groups,” Cisse said.

During her presentation, Cisse discussed civil rights activists including Cheikh Anta Diop, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks.

Cisse said these activists employed strategies like letter writing, petitions, direct lobbying, consumer boycotts, ethical investing, demonstrations, volunteering and grassroots activism.

After the presentation, BSU members discussed activism with guests including President Bob Knight, Vice President of Student Affairs William Belden and Vice President of Instruction Tim Cook.

Many of the BSU students expressed concerns about racial issues in Vancouver and the administrators affirmed their support for BSU and a more equitable campus.

The BSU meets Fridays from 4-6 p.m. in PUB 257. Email Harambe.BSU.CC@gmail.com for information.

