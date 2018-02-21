Faculty Member Leaves a Mark on Clark

Former Director of Student Inclusion and Equitable Services Felisciana Peralta left that position on Sept. 15, 2017, but continues to support students as an instructor this quarter.

During her continuing time on campus she said she hopes to help students feel like they “have the knowledge how to navigate a very complex system like Clark College.” She said she loves working with students and continues to teach here because of them.

Peralta teaches an online Motivational and Study Skills course and a College 101 course and co-teaches Racism and White Privilege in the U.S. with women’s studies professor Dian Ulner.

Peralta said she began her career at Clark in July 2008 and mentored many students. She said she wanted to empower students, allowing them to feel in charge of their decisions and opportunities.

“I never open doors for them, I just show them where the doors are to be opened,” Peralta said. “I don’t want to take their journey away from them.”

As an instructor, she said, her current classes discuss healing processes and motivation, but also address oppressive societal systems. She said because of these systems, she’s careful about what videos she shares with her online classes.

Program Coordinator of the Office of Diversity and Equity Estancia Cota said she graduated from Clark when Peralta was hired in 2008. She said Peralta was a mentor for her at Clark and through that mentorship she became a friend.

“She’s definitely left a mark here both in an administrative position but I think also as a mentor to students,” Cota said.

Cota said since 2008 she’s noticed faculty becoming aware of social justice and equity. Cota said she ties this to Peralta’s work in her past position at the Office of Diversity and Equity.

Cota runs the Penguin Pantry, the on-campus food pantry that Peralta helped start.

“Her legacy will certainly be noticed here,” Cota said.

Peralta is now Mt. Hood Community College’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at an executive level. She said she oversees Title IX processes, leads training in equity and is involved in conversations about Mt. Hood’s Guided Pathways program.

“Bottom line, I feel like my life is a lot more balanced,” Peralta said. She said she’s excited to spend her extra time reading and taking walks again.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

