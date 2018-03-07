ASCC Hosts Movie Day March 5

The ASCC hosted a free movie day in the Gaiser Student Center on March 5, showing “Thor: Ragnarok” at 1 p.m. and “Kong: Skull Island” at 4 p.m.

APB Cultural Events Coordinator Diem Nguyen opened the showing of “Kong: Skull Island,” with saying she hopes the audience considers “the benefits of watching a monster movie [at a] cultural event.”

Before “Kong: Skull Island”, Nguyen played a video that showcases areas in Tràng An, a part of Vietnam filled with untouched natural scenery.

Nguyen said she chose “Kong: Skull Island” because it shows the beauty of Vietnam, where it was filmed. Nguyen is Vietnamese and said every time she hears an American mention Vietnam, they mention the Vietnam war.

“I want to change the thinking,” she said. “I want to share different aspects of the Vietnamese country.”

