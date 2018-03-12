Clark Celebrates National Women’s Day with Iris Awards

Clark College hosted the seventh consecutive Iris Awards reception to honor women in the Clark community on March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Gaiser Student Center.

Senior Communications Specialist Hannah Erickson said the awards are organized by the Clark College Foundation in conjunction with YWCA Clark County and Vancouver Business Journal.

Erickson said the awards began as a photo exhibit in 1985 and later became the Women of Achievement Luncheon at the Red Lion Inn on the Quay. The 2009 recession paused the awards until Clark revived them in 2012. Erickson said the reception is typically on National Women’s Day.

