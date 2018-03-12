Game Over: ASCC Shutters PUB Game Room

By Benji Grundner – Copy Editor

Student representatives closed the game room near the Student Life office in the Penguin Union Building until further notice last Friday in response to ongoing complaints from students who felt unwelcome in the space, ASCC President Grace Moe said.

“Clark College supports students no matter their background,” Moe said. “The game room wasn’t living up to those ideals.”

Student Life Program Support Supervisor Sami Lelo said the room closed at its scheduled time of 1 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until student leaders decide to reopen it, possibly past the end of Winter quarter.

Moe said it’s too early to estimate how long it will take to reopen the room, which the Clark College website said houses video games, board games, massage chairs and flat screen TVs.

