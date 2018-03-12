Holocaust Awareness Speaker Tells Mother’s Survival Story

Posted on March 12, 2018 by indyeditor in All, Campus, Main // 0 Comments

The Activities Programming Board promotional poster for professional Holocaust speaker, Matthew Erlich, who will talk about his mother’s experiences in Auschwitz.

By Cameron Ridenhouer – Jr. Photographer

A speaker from the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity will give a one-hour talk about his mother’s experiences and survival of the Holocaust and answer questions from the audience at 1 p.m. on March 13 in the Gaiser Student Center.

One of the center’s Continuing Generation speakers, Matthew Erlich will share the story of his mother being captured in Poland at 18, sent to Auschwitz  and the eventual liberation with photos and artifacts.

APB Awareness Events Coordinator Angela Dechand said she expects 200-300 people to attend the event, where the ASCC will serve free pizza. She said after Erlich’s talk he will answer questions from attendees for half an hour.

Poland’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is next month on April 19 and the U.S. Days of Remembrance for victims of the Holocaust are April 8-15.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: