Holocaust Awareness Speaker Tells Mother’s Survival Story

By Cameron Ridenhouer – Jr. Photographer

A speaker from the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity will give a one-hour talk about his mother’s experiences and survival of the Holocaust and answer questions from the audience at 1 p.m. on March 13 in the Gaiser Student Center.

One of the center’s Continuing Generation speakers, Matthew Erlich will share the story of his mother being captured in Poland at 18, sent to Auschwitz and the eventual liberation with photos and artifacts.

APB Awareness Events Coordinator Angela Dechand said she expects 200-300 people to attend the event, where the ASCC will serve free pizza. She said after Erlich’s talk he will answer questions from attendees for half an hour.

Poland’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is next month on April 19 and the U.S. Days of Remembrance for victims of the Holocaust are April 8-15.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

