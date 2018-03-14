Clark VP of Instruction Named Clackamas Community College President

Newly-appointed president of Clackamas Community College Tim Cook, left, signs his name alongside Board of Education member Jane Reid at Clackamas on March 14. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark Vice President of Instruction Tim Cook accepts his new position as President of Clackamas Community College during the Board of Education meeting at Clackamas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
(Andy Bao/The Independent)

By Luc Hoekstra – Campus Editor

Clark Vice President of Instruction Tim Cook was named president of Clackamas Community College on March 14 at the Clackamas Community College Board of Education meeting in Oregon City.

After announcing Cook’s win, the board presented him a basket of college garb for his new school.

“I’m going to need to find a Clackamas Community College bowtie,” Cook said.

He expressed gratitude to the Board and commended them on what he said was “an incredibly thorough process” of selecting a president.

He credited his wife, kindergarten teacher Patty Cook, who he pointed out among the thirty community members in attendance. “Education is hugely important to our family,” he said.

Cook said he has three children in high school.

“I’m excited to get started and work as a team,” he said to the Board.

After rounds of applause, cupcakes and fresh coffee were served.

Clark College President Bob Knight and Vice President of Student Affairs Bill Belden attended in support of Cook.

Knight said he is very proud of Cook and knows he’s ready for the job.

The change will be bittersweet, Cook said, and he will miss the people at Clark who have become like family.

Cook will transition to his new position over the summer and begin the job in full at the start of Clackamas’ Fall 2018 term.

