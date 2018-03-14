Do You Like Green Eggs and Ham? 10th Annual Clark Book Drive Donates to Local Kindergartners

Clark’s bookstore held its 10th annual Dr. Seuss book drive Feb. 12-28. Students purchased copies of the Dr. Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham,” which were donated to children at King Elementary School.

The bookstore passed the goal of 85 donated books eight days after the drive started. This ensured each child in a King Elementary kindergarten class would receive a book. A total of 99 books were bought, and the excess books with varied Dr. Seuss titles were donated to the King school library.

Students and faculty from the bookstore delivered the books on March 2, after reading “Green Eggs and Ham” and another Dr. Seuss title, “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut,” as part of “Read Across America Day” and Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Afterward, they gave each kindergartener a book.

Monica Knowles, the Bookstore manager, said Clark donates to King Elementary School because it has many students from low-income families. Knowles said that for many of them, ”Green Eggs and Ham” is the first book they’ll ever own.

“It’s really touching to know that we can impact our community that way,” Knowles said.

She said the event has donated to King since it began, though the bookstore is considering opening the drive to one additional school next year.

King Elementary kindergarten teacher Shari Perea said the kids love the books and enjoy receiving plaques with their book donors names printed on them.

“They all got the book and they just opened it right up,” Perea said. “It was really neat to see.”

Perea said she believes Dr. Seuss books are perfect for kindergarten students because they rhyme, creating an entertaining read, and use the correct comprehension level. Perea said she sees the books improving her students reading and comprehension levels every year.

Clark bookstore staff member Amy Fankhauser said “Green Eggs and Ham” means a lot to the children in her life too. She said it’s her favorite Dr. Seuss book, and she once cooked green eggs for her nieces and nephews after reading it.

“That’s what makes it worthwhile, is just knowing that in your own little way you can always still make an impact no matter how small it is,” Fankhauser said. “They’re going to look back on it and just remember ‘wow, when I was a kindergartner I got this book’ and you know, [that’s] something that they can hold onto forever.”

-written by Christian Smith

