Clark Orchestra Rocks VSAA

By Cameron Ridenhour – Jr. Photographer

The Clark College Orchestra performed its free end-of-quarter concert, “The Russian Connection,” at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics’ Royal Durst Theater on March 14.

Orchestra Director Dr. Don Appert said the 80-member orchestra includes students and community members. Before the founding of VSAA in 1996, Appert said, the orchestra performed in Gaiser Hall.

“Within a year the orchestra had grown to the point where it wouldn’t fit on the stage,” Appert said.

Typically the orchestra plays for an audience of 300 to 400 people at VSAA. Appert said the Fall concert was at Skyview High School and he would like to perform there again since the stage is larger and brought in a larger audience than VSAA.

Orchestra concerts are open to the public and donations to the Clark College Foundation Orchestra General Fund are accepted at the door.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

