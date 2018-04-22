Annual Spring Clothing Closet Dresses 250 Students

By Joey Defalco – News Editor

Clark’s Career Services department offered students a complete professional outfit at the 21st annual Career Clothing Closet in Penguin Union Building 258 from April 17–19.

Students navigated the dozens of racks of formal and semi-formal apparel packed into PUB 258 tried on outfits in dressing room booths made from thick, black floor-to-ceiling curtains. By the end of the final day, students were permitted to take more clothes than the original limit because of the large number of clothes left.

“People just kept bringing in a ton of donations,” Career Services Secretary Supervisor Leah Dockery said.

Dockery said the closet provided around 250 students with free professional attire for business and formal events. “It’s important to provide whatever we can that’s free and accessible,” she said.

After checking out, students received a satisfaction survey. Career Advisor Patrick Willis read the surveys and said many students were happy with their experience.

Dockery said Career Services advertised the Clothing Closet by sending emails to staff, posting flyers, distributing advertising bookmarks, having a page on the ASCC-operated notice screens around campus and placing racks of free professional clothing around campus with fliers attached.

Dockery said around 18 volunteers and Career Services staff worked over three days sorting clothes, organizing racks and helping students check clothes out. She said the biggest challenge of the event was sorting clothes.

Dockery said she would like the Career Clothing Closet to prosper and encouraged students to volunteer next year. “It’s a really cool thing to get involved in,” she said.

