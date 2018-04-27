Plants for Sale at Native Plant Center

By Joey Defalco – News Editor

Clark’s Native Plant Center will host its annual Native Plant Sale on May 3 and 4 at the greenhouse by the Science Building.

Erin Harwood is the Native Plant Center Co-Director, STEM coordinator and an environmental science instructor. She said the Native Plant Sale has grown exponentially since it began.

Greenhouse Operations Coordinator Elizabeth Jans was hired in November specifically to help expand the center and sale. She said she hasn’t completed inventory but gave a rough estimate of 1,500 plants the center will have for sale.

Jans said most plants for sale are outdoor, low maintenance, pollinating plants and a full list can be found on Clark’s website. The sale includes seed balls from previous years and handmade soaps made with upcycled coffee grounds.

Jans said science students grow the plants, most of which are under $10 with proceeds supporting the Native Plant Center and lowering fees for the Environmental Science field study courses.

Jans said she encourages students to volunteer at the sale this year and become involved with the Native Plant Center “if they want to get their hands in the dirt and learn a little about plants.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

