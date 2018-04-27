Workshops, Clinic and Career Fair to Provide Job Opportunities

By Theresa Matthiesen – Reporter

The Career Center will host several student success workshops and a job search readiness clinic to prepare students ahead of its annual Spring Career Fair on May 3, which will showcase 110 companies offering volunteer positions, internships and jobs.

The student workshops will focus on career-related topics in preparation for the Career Fair and include topics like resume building, interview skills and networking. Job Search Readiness Clinic, held May 1 from 4–7 p.m. at the Career Center in PUB 002, will offer tips and critiques on student resumes, interviews, cover letters, networking and LinkedIn profiles.

Career Center employer relations specialist Scott Clemans organized the fair, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the O’Connell Sports Center gym. He said there’s a company out there for every student’s individual needs. Companies at the fair will include PeaceHealth, Koin 6 TV, Ilani, Boy Scouts of America and the City of Vancouver.

“There are a lot of different opportunities for community members, regardless of your circumstances,” Clemans said.

He said students shouldn’t dismiss a company at the fair because of its industry. “Every company needs an accountant,” he said. “Every company needs administrative support.”

Clemans said he hopes students meeting a variety of companies at the fair will help focus their educational careers at Clark.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

