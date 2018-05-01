Artist to Speak on Merge Between Art and Diversity

By Ainslie Cromar – Life Editor

Clark’s artist in residence, Portlander Horatio Hung-Yan Law, will end his stint on campus with a one-hour talk on art and immigration with Portland Community College multicultural center coordinator Liliana Luna on May 3 at 2 p.m. in the PUB’s fireside lounge before an art reception at 3 p.m. in Archer Gallery.

The gallery is featuring Law’s “DACA Lounge: A Dream Sanctuary” until May 5.

Art professor and gallery director Senseney Stokes said she hopes bringing speakers with unique cultural backgrounds will interest non-art major students, cultivating cross–campus engagement. She said the reception will be a chance for students to grab refreshments, socialize with Law and experience his interactive art.

She said she invited Law and Luna hoping to help Dreamer students to feel welcomed.

“I think it’s certainly not a secret, there’s been a lot of intolerance on this campus,” she said. “And it’s been in the news and it’s really ugly. You have to voice opposition to that sentiment.”

Stokes said when Law spoke to art classes, they discovered students who are dreamers.

She said Law has a real and beautiful way of discussing diversity and hopes all students will walk away with the same view. She said she feels Law and Luna’s talk, plus the reception, will act as that voice and grow a supportive community.

