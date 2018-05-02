Baseball Season Enters Home Stretch

Clark teammates congratulate Penguin's Cody Rice (10) after hitting a fly away single for the game-winning point in the 10th inning during the baseball game between Clark College and Lane Community College at Kindsfather Field on April 10, 2018. The Penguins won 4-3. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark baseball is heading into the last stretch of the Spring 2018 season. As of April 22, Clark is ranked third in its division touting a 10-9 conference record and an overall record of 19-13 for the season. As of April 22 Clark’s Derek Browne and Chaz Lopez are placed in the league’s top 5 pitchers with 6 wins apiece.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” head coach Mark Magdaleno said. “They just never quit, they keep battling and keep competing.”

Penguin’s Cody Rice (10) hits a foul ball during the baseball game between Clark College and Lane Community College at Kindsfather Field on April 10, 2018. The Penguins won 4-3. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Clark baseball continues to shine off the field as well. According to Magdaleno, after the first quarter this year his players have maintained a 3.06 average GPA. After 3 years under Magdaleno, Clark’s program has sent 22 players to four-year colleges. Magdaleno said 5 more would join that list at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to bring in the right kind of guy,” Magdaleno said. “They’re polite off the field, they’re doing their job in the classroom, but that’s them off the field. Once they get on the field they’re coming after you. They’re coming to compete.”

