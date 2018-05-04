Penguin Feet Promote a Healthy Campus

By Dylan Turk – Reporter

A reason to love Clark: You can follow colorful feet for fitness.

Penguin feet have decorated the campus pavement for over a decade, each of the three different colors of feet marking a different running path: blue feet for a half–mile loop, orange for a mile and white for two miles.

Fitness Center Co-coordinator Steve Da Massa said he uses the feet for his P.E. classes and personal fitness. He said the feet are used for campus-wide events like Walktober, the October walking challenge between Clark, Lower Columbia College and Washington State University Vancouver.

Da Massa said his favorite event is the Healthy Penguin Walkabout, which was first held in 2016. The Walkabout is an event where participants walk along the penguin feet paths, stopping at stations that offer health assessments by students along the way including checking blood sugar, cavities, body fat percentage, balance and blood pressure.

Da Massa said the Penguin Paths are part of Clark’s dedication to promoting fitness on campus.

