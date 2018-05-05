Spring Career Fair Hosts Over 100 Local Employers

By Madelyn Petta – Managing Editor

“When we opened the door it looked like a herd of buffalo coming in,” Career Services employer relations specialist Scott Clemens said.

The herd was the massive crowd of students and community members who flooded the O’Connell Sports Center Gym on May 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Clark’s annual Career Fair.

Clemens said Career Services had to turn away around 30 companies, leaving the gym packed with 110 companies. Career adviser Rachel Falk said the goal of the fair is to provide students an opportunity to network with local employers.

Probation Officer Michael Saenz hosted a table for the Department of Corrections of Washington State and said the fair is a good experience for young people. “Especially those who are coming out of high school and are not sure what field to go into,” he said.





Vancouver resident Ashley Waldron recently earned her second Bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and attended the fair to search for positions in the speech–language field. “I had no idea they had these opportunities,” she said. “It’s really cool to see I have options.”

Land surveyor John Blaikie hosted a table for Olson engineering Inc. and said he talked to over 30 people in an hour. “We’re getting a lot of exposure,” he said.

Running Start student Kleio Harp is earning her Associate of Arts degree. She said she attended the fair for childcare positions to work toward her goal of being a children’s therapist. “There are a lot of positions here that are about what I’m interested in,” she said.

“I didn’t realize what an amazing resource this is,” Harp said. “I actually am seeing open doors for me.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

