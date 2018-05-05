Spring Career Fair Hosts Over 100 Local Employers

Posted on May 5, 2018 by Madelyn Petta in All, Campus // 0 Comments

Students and community members stroll through the 110-plus tables advertising local employers at Clark's annual Career Fair in O'Connell Sports Center on May 3. (Madelyn Petta/The Independent)

By Madelyn Petta – Managing Editor

“When we opened the door it looked like a herd of buffalo coming in,Career Services employer relations specialist Scott Clemens said.

The herd was the massive crowd of students and community members who flooded the O’Connell Sports Center Gym on May 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Clark’s annual Career Fair.

Clemens said Career Services had to turn away around 30 companies, leaving the gym packed with 110 companies. Career adviser Rachel Falk said the goal of the fair is to provide students an opportunity to network with local employers.

Probation Officer Michael Saenz hosted a table for the Department of Corrections of Washington State and said the fair is a good experience for young people. “Especially those who are coming out of high school and are not sure what field to go into,” he said.

Student Kirsten Day said she will apply for the nursing program after earning her Associates of Arts degree. She was done job hunting by 1 p.m. “I think it’s a great opportunity to have all those businesses in one place,” she said. (Madelyn Petta/The Independent)


Vancouver resident Ashley Waldron recently earned her second Bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and attended the fair to search for positions in the speechlanguage field. “I had no idea they had these opportunities,” she said. “It’s really cool to see I have options.

Land surveyor John Blaikie hosted a table for Olson engineering Inc. and said he talked to over 30 people in an hour. “We’re getting a lot of exposure,” he said.

Running Start student Kleio Harp is earning her Associate of Arts degree. She said she attended the fair for childcare positions to work toward her goal of being a children’s therapist. “There are a lot of positions here that are about what I’m interested in,” she said.

“I didn’t realize what an amazing resource this is,” Harp said. “I actually am seeing open doors for me.”

About Madelyn Petta (22 Articles)
I am the campus editor of the Indy newspaper at Clark College. I plan to graduate High School in 2018 with my AA and News Media Studies Certificate from Clark College, to transfer to a four-year university. I hold strong values of truth and good work.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: