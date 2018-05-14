Annual Spring Literature Festival Blooms This Week

By Theresa Matthiesen – Reporter

Clark will celebrate the Columbia Writers Series’ 30th year and the Subtext Literary Festival’s fourth year with poetry events, literature talks and the Phoenix unveiling party from May 14–17.

English professor Alexis Nelson said the events “will highlight some of the things we already have on campus that celebrate literature and writing.”

The festival begins on Monday with the “Poetry-to-Go” event from 11 a.m. to noon outside the Cannell Library, where campus poets will type short, personalized poems for visitors and offer students the opportunity to type one themselves.

At 1 p.m., award-winning American poet Roger Reeves will give a one-hour poetry reading in Penguin Union Building room 258.

On Tuesday, best-selling author Marie Bostwick will give a literature talk in Cannell Library room 101 at noon, followed by the 3 p.m. unveiling party in the Gaiser Student Center for Clark’s arts and literary journal, the Phoenix.

On Wednesday, fiction novelist Leni Zumas will give a 4:30 p.m. literature talk before the student Writing Awards Ceremony in the Fireside Lounge.

The festival’s final day, May 17, will feature “Clark Crossings” a one-hour faculty and student literature reading in PUB 258 A at 11 a.m. In the same room at 1 p.m., author and illustrator Kate Berube will give a presentation on children’s books.

Nelson said she and other instructors have worked hard to involve students and community members in literature this week.

