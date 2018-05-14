Improv Event to Entertain and Educate About Consent

By Dustin Kogler – A&E Editor

The Activities Programming Board will host a guest speaker giving an interactive improv performance, “The C Word: Consent,” on May 15 at noon in the Gaiser Student Center.

Meizhi Teoh, APB’s awareness events coordinator, said students inspired her to organize the performance after voicing desire for an event about healthy sexual relationships. She said she hopes students will have a better understanding of consent after attending what she described as “a frank conversation about sexual consent.”

Teoh said the one-hour event will be a mix of audience participation and one-man improv by a speaker from Bass/Schuler Entertainment. She said that through the performance students can learn what signs to look for during sex and how to navigate feeling uncomfortable or forced into a sexual situation. “I hope that students get more information on how to be aware and what not to do in sex,” she said.

