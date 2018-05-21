Independent Takes Top College Journalism Awards

By Theresa Matthiesen – Reporter

The Independent won multiple awards in a journalism competition for Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, placing first in several categories including Publication Sweeps, Best Website and General Excellence in Print.

The Indy’s Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators 2018 Publication Awards wins also included first place for Life Editor Ainslie Cromar in Feature Reporting, Editor-in-Chief Riley Clarke in Reviews, and Photo Essay and Individual Sweeps. Former Independent staffer Steve Mitchell placed first in Sports Feature. Photographer Andy Bao placed first and received an Honorable Mention in Portrait Photography.

Second place awards include Copy Editor Benji Grundner in Individual Column/Commentator, Cromar for Review and Bao in Sports Photo.

Third place awards include Managing Editor Madelyn Petta in Sports Feature and Cromar in Individual Sweeps.

The PNAJE is a network of college and university journalism educators and student media advisers in the Pacific Northwest founded in 1970.

