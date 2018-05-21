No Breakfast After Morning Fire on Culinary Facility Roof

By Dylan Turk – Reporter

Early this morning the college responded to an electrical fire on the roof of the Todd and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute in Gaiser Hall, leading to a delayed opening but no lasting damage.

Food Service Manager Becky Lindsay said the fire began before 7 a.m. and involved flawed air intake, but not much else is known about the cause of the fire. She said the culinary students were on a field trip during the fire.

After the flames were contained by 7 a.m., Lindsay said, the culinary institute spent a few hours empty for cleaning and clearing out smoke. Though the area was approved for opening for lunch at 11 a.m. by a health inspector and the Vancouver Fire Department, she said, the area still smelled smoky into the late afternoon.

Lindsay said the fire didn’t affect the rest of the daily operations and the day was typical other than keeping all windows open.

