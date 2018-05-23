Guitar Club Seeks Student Performers for Talent Show

By Stevie Riepe – Reporter

The Guitar Club will host an open mic talent show to showcase students on May 24 from 12:30–2:30 p.m. in the Gaiser Student Center.

Student Diane Hurst is president of the club and organizer of the show. She said the club wanted to put their nest egg money from the ASCC to good use, so they planned this as their first event.

Hurst said she encourages anyone with a performing arts talent to take part in the event. “We want to hear you and see what you can do,” she said.

Hurst said she prefers that performers RSVP to d.hurst6@students.clark.edu ahead of time so she can predict capacity, but it’s not required. She said she knows students may be nervous, but she hopes people will come and perform anyway.

