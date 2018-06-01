Man In Custody After Lockdown on Main Campus

This article will be updated with more information

4:56 p.m.

VPD Sgt. David Krebs, who arrived after the incident, said a woman called campus security after seeing a man in his thirties acting aggressively.

Krebs said security called VPD, and when they arrived the man attacked the officers. He said the man was unarmed and that police do not know whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The man is being held for assaulting an officer.

4:14 p.m.

Clark College’s main campus was in lockdown today from 3:27-3:37 p.m. after Vancouver Police received reports of a suspicious person on campus who may have had a firearm.

Clark Spokesman Chato Hazelbaker said the VPD was called about the “suspicious individual” and advised Clark to go into lockdown.

Police officers, EMTs and Vancouver Fire Department officials loaded a young man with his arms apparently restrained onto a stretcher and into an ambulance at the Gaiser Hall VINE stop on Fort Vancouver Way at 3:47. The man appeared unharmed. An officer at the site could not confirm whether this was related to the lockdown.

According to students Hayden Smith, Justin Cyr and Ashley Leon, a loudspeaker announcement informed students of the lockdown and advised them to seek a safe and sheltered spot.

“My first reaction was just fear,” Leon said. “I thought it was a drill until the announcement said it wasn’t.”

Smith said the group, which had been talking in one of the open areas of the top floor of the Penguin Union Building, moved to the nearest bathroom.

“It was just instinct,” Cyr said. “There are so many windows around here, so we just went where it was secluded.”

