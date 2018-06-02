Adorn to Adore: Student Life to Host Graduation Cap Decoration Parties

By Dylan Turk – Reporter

If you’re graduating this year, you could attend any of four 8:30 a.m. graduation cap decorating parties in the Fireside Lounge, hosted by the Office of Student Life daily from June 11–14.

Sami Lelo is a program supervisor in the Office of Student Life and organized the series of events. Lelo graduated from Portland Community College and said she has fond memories of decorating her cap as a souvenir. She said she personally loves decorating with flowers and lights.

Lelo said Student Life hosts the parties each year for the past three years with over $1,000 spent on decorating supplies. She says that there are roughly 200 to 300 students total who attend the parties each year.

With new embellishments to choose from than last year, Lelo invited students to attend and get inspiration from the other students.

