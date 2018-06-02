Bringing Families to Campus: The Reason Behind Family Movie Nights

By Dustin Kogler – A&E Editor

A reason to love Clark: Each quarter the student government hosts family movie nights.



“I believe there are not many events for the whole family to enjoy at our college,” Taegon Lee, the Activities Programming Board family events coordinator, said. He said that while there are many events for students to enjoy there are only a handful intended specifically for families.

That’s where the family movie nights come in. Each one consists of two films: a PG rated one for kids to watch with their parents and a PG-13 rated one for teens and older students.

Lee said he plans what films to chooses with other members of the APB and takes student requests into consideration. Lee said the movie nights usually have 150-200 attendees.

“When people say they like the movie and the event it makes me happy,” Lee said.

————————————————————————

The Indy is publishing an online series called “Reasons to Love Clark.” These short stories highlight lesser-known facts and faces that shape the campus community.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

