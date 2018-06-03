Largest Pipe Break This Year Causes Leak Near Friendship Garden

By Dylan Turk – Reporter

An irrigation pipe burst on the lawn between the O’Connell Sports Center and Baird Hall on May 25, the largest leak this school year.

Facilities Director Tim Petta explained that when the college turns on irrigation pipes in stages every Spring it expects breaks, but this year has brought more breaks than usual. He said they turn on pipes in stages so the Facilities department can evaluate problems, including minor leaks, before they fully turn the pipes on.

Petta said what was different about this instance near the Royce E. Pollard Japanese Friendship Garden was that it happened on a Friday night, when only Clark security was able to monitor or report problems. He said since the leak, all irrigation pipes are temporarily off to prevent breakage.

