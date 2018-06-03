Student Government Host Double Feature Movie Night

By Dylan Turk – Reporter

The Activities Programming Board hosted its second movie night of the quarter on May 30 in the Gaiser Student Center, showing “Peter Rabbit” and “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

Second-year student Taigon Lee, APB Family Events Coordinator, said this is his second time organizing an event since joining the student government this quarter. Lee said the events are funded through the APB’s budget, including the free pizza served before each movie.

“This is a good opportunity for students pressed for time to enjoy a movie with their family and friends,” Lee said.

Lee helped serve pizza at the event while Student Life member Deja Kyle said she made time in her busy schedule of work and school to attend. Student Nathan Boudon echoed Kyle’s sentiment and said work and school keep him busy, but movie nights are a nice break and he brings his friends when he can.

The next movie night is June 4, from 1–5:30 p.m. in the Gaiser Student Center, featuring “Black Panther” and “Tomb Raider.”

