Disability Office Offers Students Free Braille Transcriptions
By Ainslie Cromar – Life Editor
A Reason to Love Clark: The Disability Support Services office offers free braille transcriptions of textbooks, graphs, pictures, exams and worksheets.
“We really try to make sure that if braille is [a student’s] way of thinking and processing, then we want them to have that on their exams too,” DSS information technology specialist Zach Lattin said.
Lattin, a braille reader himself, said there are eight to 10 braille–reading students this quarter but the number fluctuates and has been as many as 25.
He said it’s not uncommon to have a $3000 textbook transcription. 131 braille pages of the Elementary and Intermediate Algebra textbook is equal to 15 typically printed pages. A novel may be eight to 10 volumes of braille and a volume is only a section of the print book.
DSS pays for the transcriptions and Lattin said one page of braille for STEM classes, which are most popular on campus and transcribed in Nemeth Braille Code, is $5 and it’s $3 per page for literary braille which is used for magazines, novels, textbooks and more.
The Ogden Resource Center completes Clark’s transcriptions and is across the street from the Washington School for the Blind. Lattin said this makes Clark very fortunate because it allows for a fast turnaround, but occasionally students need quizzes the next day. In these cases, Lattin takes the quizzes home and transcribes them himself so the student may take the quiz at the same time as their fellow students.
The resource center transcribes with a few on-site staff members, but most transcriptions are completed by members of the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. “If you become incarcerated you can either learn how to groom dogs or you can make license plates or you can transcribe braille textbooks,” Lattin said.
He said the corrections facility’s program is inspiring because there are just a few in the country and braille is a difficult code to learn. For example, he said the word ‘not’ is only the letter “n” in braille, but there are “189 contractions outside of the 26–letter alphabet that you have to learn and each one has its own usage.”
Lattin said at the end of every quarter when students return their transcriptions, they do so with large garbage bags. He said DSS is constantly looking for rooms to store braille because right now he dumps out the pages on his office floor to manage the inventory.
Another endeavor in its early stages is a partnership with the the Tod and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute to provide braille menus, Lattin said.
The American Printing House for the Blind states that 8.5 percent of students report being able to read braille. When Lattin goes out to eat, he said, he asks waiters for a braille menu and most places are apologetic for not having one.
He said during a date with his fiance at a restaurant in Jantzen Beach Center, he received a braille menu and told her, “I’m going to read the menu to you tonight.”
In high school, Lattin only had access to a few things to read like braille editions of Seventeen Magazine. As a kid, he said his options were more limited.
“When I was little, I had a Goosebumps book and ‘Jurassic Park,’” he said. “I read them over and over again.”
Lattin said his passion for braille arose after spending two years teaching braille in South America and realizing how low braille literacy is in the U.S.
He said a small mistake can lead to a wrong answer and Clark takes braille transcriptions very seriously, doesn’t make any shortcuts and offers a variety of quality transcriptions.
Leave a Reply