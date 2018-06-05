Disability Office Offers Students Free Braille Transcriptions

By Ainslie Cromar – Life Editor

A Reason to Love Clark: The Disability Support Services office offers free braille transcriptions of textbooks, graphs, pictures, exams and worksheets.

“We really try to make sure that if braille is [a student’s] way of thinking and processing, then we want them to have that on their exams too,” DSS information technology specialist Zach Lattin said.

Lattin, a braille reader himself, said there are eight to 10 braille–reading students this quarter but the number fluctuates and has been as many as 25.

He said it’s not uncommon to have a $3000 textbook transcription. 131 braille pages of the Elementary and Intermediate Algebra textbook is equal to 15 typically printed pages. A novel may be eight to 10 volumes of braille and a volume is only a section of the print book.

A copy of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is among the many books stored in the Ogden Resource Center’s warehouse, which holds all of Washington state’s braille transcriptions. Kandi Lukowski, an ORC braille coordinator, said the center transcribes for Clark every other day but most of their business is country-wide, with more frequent customers in Wisconsin and Iowa. (Andy Bao/The Independent) Kandi Lukowski, an Ogden Resource Center braille coordinator, poses in front of a storage shelf at the ORC. Lukowski said the warehouse mainly holds textbooks, music books, novels and braillers, which look like old silver typewriters with fewer keys. When workers inventory the storage, she said, they donate the unused braille books to other countries. (Andy Bao/The Independent)

DSS pays for the transcriptions and Lattin said one page of braille for STEM classes, which are most popular on campus and transcribed in Nemeth Braille Code, is $5 and it’s $3 per page for literary braille which is used for magazines, novels, textbooks and more.

The Ogden Resource Center completes Clark’s transcriptions and is across the street from the Washington School for the Blind. Lattin said this makes Clark very fortunate because it allows for a fast turnaround, but occasionally students need quizzes the next day. In these cases, Lattin takes the quizzes home and transcribes them himself so the student may take the quiz at the same time as their fellow students.

The resource center transcribes with a few on-site staff members, but most transcriptions are completed by members of the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor. “If you become incarcerated you can either learn how to groom dogs or you can make license plates or you can transcribe braille textbooks,” Lattin said.

He said the corrections facility’s program is inspiring because there are just a few in the country and braille is a difficult code to learn. For example, he said the word ‘not’ is only the letter “n” in braille, but there are “189 contractions outside of the 26–letter alphabet that you have to learn and each one has its own usage.”

Lattin said at the end of every quarter when students return their transcriptions, they do so with large garbage bags. He said DSS is constantly looking for rooms to store braille because right now he dumps out the pages on his office floor to manage the inventory.

A graph tactile for a math textbook before it’s put through the thermoform machine, which melts the raised portion of the image into a tan, plastic coated piece of paper. Kandi Lukowski, an Ogden Resource Center braille coordinator, said most braille agencies just thermoform general shapes and outlines but ORC takes extra time to create the specifics and details of an image. (Andy Bao/The Independent) Kandi Lukowski, an Ogden Resource Center braille coordinator, proofreads a math textbook on Braille2000, an online braille resource and keyboard. Lukowski said this year will mark 20 years of employment at the ORC, but she also volunteered at the center while she was a Clark student. (Andy Bao/The Independent) When a blind customer sent in a photo of his dog wanting to know what it looked like, for $25 the Ogden Resource Center used strings, cardboard, foam and a thermoforming machine to create a tactile copy of the picture. “A lot of this stuff we just find at the craft store and use,” Kandi Lukowski, an ORC braille coordinator, said. “It’s fun doing the tactiles but it’s also an art form.” (Andy Bao/The Independent)

Another endeavor in its early stages is a partnership with the the Tod and Maxine McClaskey Culinary Institute to provide braille menus, Lattin said.

The American Printing House for the Blind states that 8.5 percent of students report being able to read braille. When Lattin goes out to eat, he said, he asks waiters for a braille menu and most places are apologetic for not having one.

He said during a date with his fiance at a restaurant in Jantzen Beach Center, he received a braille menu and told her, “I’m going to read the menu to you tonight.”

In high school, Lattin only had access to a few things to read like braille editions of Seventeen Magazine. As a kid, he said his options were more limited.

“When I was little, I had a Goosebumps book and ‘Jurassic Park,’” he said. “I read them over and over again.”

Lattin said his passion for braille arose after spending two years teaching braille in South America and realizing how low braille literacy is in the U.S.

He said a small mistake can lead to a wrong answer and Clark takes braille transcriptions very seriously, doesn’t make any shortcuts and offers a variety of quality transcriptions.

