Clark Student in the Spotlight

Most Clark students are under 30, exploring their options for education

and careers. However, strolling through campus and you’ll see many

who don’t fit that mold. A few students shared their stories.

Marilyn Stewart

Editor’s note: this story contains graphic descriptions of suicidal thoughts.

Marilyn Stewart, 71, said she found herself at the lowest point in her life last year.

Feeling like no one cared, Stewart loaded a gun, pointed it at her temple and placed

her finger on the trigger. Glancing out the window, she noticed her personalized

license plate: “HesRisn.”

“I thought, ‘You stupid woman, what are you doing?’” Stewart said. She set the

gun down.

Feeling compelled to go back to school, she began addiction counseling classes in

Winter quarter. “I want to help other people,” she said. “So they don’t go 71 years

and be messed up.” Six weeks into Winter her hip began aching. She said she was

diagnosed with Polymyalgia Rheumatica, a disease that causes stiffness and aching.

“I couldn’t comb my hair, couldn’t drive, couldn’t dress,” she said. With the help of

Disability Support Services and Stewart’s psychology professor, Kelly Fielding, she

said she persevered. “I’m not going to quit,” she said. “This is the best thing that’s

ever happened to me. The Lord’s gonna use me and I wanna see how he’s going to

do that. I want to see the end of the story.”

Read full versions Most Clark students are under 30, exploring their options for education

and careers. However, strolling through campus and you’ll see many

who don’t fit that mold. A few students shared their stories.

Sarah Peterson

A lifetime struggling with drug addiction left Sarah Peterson destitute. Her

husband divorced her and for years she was homeless and estranged from her

children. Now sober, Peterson, 42, will begin American Sign Language classes this

Summer to take the next step in exploring her new life and reconnecting with her

daughter who has studied ASL for two years. Now, she said, she’s putting her life

back together, but her identity is shaped by the steps she took. Peterson said her

earliest memories of her parents giving her drugs and alcohol begin at age 10 and

she’s only recently broken free from them. “Now at three and a half years clean, I

have the same job and good relationships,” Peterson said. “It’s becoming my story.”

She said getting clean was a series of events. “It was quite magical and it still is,”

she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Now I’ve got the spiritual connection and

it’s a beautiful gift.”

Aaron Helenihi

At age 35, Aaron Helenihi was married, had children, worked as a corporate liaison

for Toyota and felt like he had the perfect life. It crumbled when he found himself

in the emergency room with low blood sugar, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “[I

thought] ‘My god, I might die if I don’t stop this,’” he said about his stressful job. In

2014, he said, his mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “That’s what did it

for me,” he said. “You look at life differently. Money is money, but time is the most

valuable thing because you can’t get it back.” Helenihi is registered for Fall quarter

accounting classes. He said he teaches workshops for the “Three Days of Aloha”

event and attends powwows. He chose accounting because it’s a personal strength

he never pursued academically and he believes it will launch his new career while

allowing him to save money for his kids’ college tuition.

Roeuk Chen

Clark student Roeuk Chen, 75, was born in 1943 in Cambodia. By the time she

was 27, the Vietnam War spilled into her country. By June 25, 1975, she and her

family had escaped the war and arrived in Eugene, Oregon where a sponsor family

hosted them for a year while they learned English. “I compare learning English with

pulling bamboo trees back,” Chen said. “Everything seemed too fast; all connected

together.” Soon, Chen’s husband was hired in Portland and they moved again. When

Chen retired after working with several tech companies, she said it was time to go

back to school. This is her third quarter learning Spanish at Clark. Chen said she also

plans on learning American Sign Language. She said her motive isn’t a degree but

pursuing a lifelong dream of education. “I always loved to go to school since I was

young,” she said. “But I never had opportunity.”

Wayne Woods

In a century of technological advances, Wayne Woods, 60, said he found his job

as a production sound recordist obsolete. He said when he first went to school, he

focused on his field as if it was the only one. “I kept at it to the point where my focus

was so narrow,” he said. “It wasn’t wide enough to realize that the world was closing

in around me.” Woods said Clark’s worker retraining program led him back to

graduate with an Associate in Applied Technology degree in web development. “The

program has given me the skills but I’m still developing that [personal branding] in

myself,” he said. “Even at 60 years of age, Wayne is still trying to figure out what he

wants to be when he grows up.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

