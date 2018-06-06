Get Your Kicks With These Summer Flicks

The birds are singing, the sun is shining and the clouds are finally starting to clear up. Summer is rapidly approaching and that means one thing: Summer movie season is upon us. While there are dozens of films coming out over the next few months here are five to keep an eye on.

“Hereditary”

Release date: June 7

Starting off the summer is a horror film written and directed by Ari Aster. “Hereditary” follows members of the Graham family as they unravel dark secrets about their past following the death of their grandmother.

Having earned critical acclaim when it premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and some reviews calling it one of the scariests movies of all time, “Hereditary” will definitely kick your summer off with a bang.





“Incredibles 2”

Release date: June 15

This long awaited sequel to 2004’s “The Incredibles” picks up directly after the first and follows the titular family as Elastagirl, voiced by Holly Hunter, goes out to save the world leaving Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson, to stay home with the kids.

With original writer and director Brad Bird returning, “Incredibles 2” is already on track to make $140 million in its opening weekend and looks to be a worthy successor to the first while also standing on its own.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Release date: June 22

This sequel to 2015’s box office juggernaut follows returning character Owen, played by Chris Pratt, as he mounts a rescue mission to save the remaining dinosaurs on the island as a dormant volcano begins to erupt.

The plot seems generic but with the trailers hinting at a deeper narrative and with director J.A. Bayona — who is new to the Jurassic franchise after directing critically acclaimed films like “A Monster Calls” and “The Impossible,” — at the helm, “Fallen Kingdom” will hopefully be a thrilling trip back to dino-land.

“Eighth Grade”

Release date: July 13

Youtube sensation turned stand-up comedian turned poet now turned filmmaker Bo Burmham makes his directorial debut with this coming-of-age dramedy. “Eighth Grade” is about Kayla, played by Elsie Fisher, a girl trying to survive her disastrous last week of eighth grade.

The film, which has premiered at multiple film festivals and currently sits with a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, looks like it’ll be a hilarious and heartbreaking story about the awkwardness of teenagehood that will highlight Burnham’s strengths as a writer.

“Mission: Impossible: Fallout”

Release date: July 27

The sixth installment in this franchise once again follows Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, as Hunt and his team go on the run from the CIA, assassins and former allies after a mission goes wrong.

The “Mission: Impossible” series is one that seems to get better the further it goes along with the previous two installments earning the best reviews of the series. With Christopher McQuarrie returning after directing the last film, “Rogue Nation,” this mission will be one you will choose to accept.

