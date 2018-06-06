Inside the Indy: Another Year

The first time I stood inside the Indy newsroom, three years ago now, I was more than a little overwhelmed.

Some 20 odd people sitting at a long table, writing, collaborating, arguing—It was a glorious mess. And I wouldn’t have been there in the first place without my J101 instructor, Dee Anne Finken, twisting my arm for nearly two months. It was completely different from the programs I’d seen on campus, and I didn’t really know what to think about it.

What I did know is that I desperately wanted to be a part of it.

This is the last issue of the Indy for the year. And while the papers are hitting the stands, I’ll be getting ready to hit the road.

The Indy’s changed a lot since my first quarter. In the last year we’ve increased our focus on visuals and design, taken up the Humans of Clark College project and continued building a foundation for a new, expanded website.

This year the Indy also took top awards in the Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators’ Competition, taking first place in general excellence for print, best website and publication sweeps. Our outgoing photographer, Andy Bao, also took first in individual sweeps, while our managing editor, Ainslie Cromar, took third.

I’ve had the honor of working with a group of incredibly dedicated, passionate people: our designer, Codie Goldsby, who’s poured her all into making every issue look as beautiful and professional as possible, Andy, who’s keen eye and focus have been a constant push for the rest of us, Madelyn Petta, our managing editor for most of the academic year, who’s compassion and level headedness kept the staff running smoothly, and all of the other people that I wish I had room to thank.

Every year brings its own hurdles but this staff has always demonstrated the will to push through, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

This Winter, the paper also welcomed a new advisor, Beth Slovic, who I’ve had the pleasure of working with during the transition to her new role at Clark. She’s been a wonderful addition to the program, and I look forward to seeing it grow under her guidance in the future.

I also want to wish next year’s EIC and managing editors, Luc Hoekstra, Joseph Defalco and Theresa Matthiesen the best. I’ve worked with Luc for a year now and am still surprised by the passion and drive he directs towards his work. And in the shorter time I’ve known them, both Joseph and Theresa have demonstrated solid judgment and a genuine compassion for this community.

I leave confident that the Indy is in good hands, and I look forward to supporting the staff from the other side of the editing desk.

