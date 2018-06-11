Campuswide Annual Health Walk Serves Clark Community

By Anthony Bubb – Reporter

Students from several health-related departments came together on campus on June 2 to host the third annual Healthy Penguin Walkabout, which featured games and activities to provide education and public services for students and the college community.

Medical and health students used the walkabout to apply what they learn on members of the public rather than classmates. Students observed each other and specialists performing their specialty.

In addition to health screenings and education, the walkabout featured 15 stations in the halls across campus including rock painting, a children’s obstacle course, healthy diet games and EMTs demonstrating how to use their emergency equipment.

The walkabout followed the path of the blue penguin footprints around campus. Participants registered at Gaiser Hall, receiving a “passport,” an event map with corresponding boxes for receiving a stamp after attending each event. Those who completed the passport could enter to win one of the 15 baskets provided by the classes from each of the stations.

“To put education and fun together is tough but we did it,” health professor Veronica Brock said. “I saw a lot of smiling faces. One man comes each year to have his blood sugar read.”

Brenda Walstead, dean of Business and Health Sciences, said she was excited about for the turn out of 200 more attendees than last year. She said the walkabout is an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to work together with community members to learn and understand the effects that lifestyle can have on the body.

