History on Display Near Clark Campus

By Theresa Matthiesen – Reporter

A Reason to Love Clark: We have a neighborhood connection to Howard University.

Within walking distance of Clark’s main campus is the refurbished, Victorian style Oliver Otis Howard House on Officer’s Row, the collection of historic buildings north of Fort Vancouver. Open to the public, the Howard House holds offices and historical information about the house and its former occupants: Howard and his family.

Howard was nicknamed the “Christian General” because he made decisions based on his religious beliefs. After the civil war, he oversaw the Freedmen’s Bureau, which focused on integrating freed slaves in two ways: by fighting for their right to vote and founding the historically Black Howard University in 1867. The university served as a college for religion, liberal arts and medicine.

Howard University grew from a single-frame building to over 89 acres. The university equips Black professionals for work in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, engineering, nursing, architecture, religion, law, music, social work and education. It also focuses on preparing students for the advancement of social equity and the preservation of liberty.

It has had the largest number of Black scholars and is considered as one of the most prestigious universities of higher learning in the world. Enrolled are 11,000 students from the United States and 70 other countries.

The Indy is publishing an online series called “Reasons to Love Clark.” These short stories highlight lesser-known facts and faces that shape the campus community.

