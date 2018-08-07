Multiple Administrative Positions in Transition this Summer

President Bob Knight sent a college-wide email August 7 identifying many changes within the college’s executive cabinet before Fall quarter begins September 24.

When Tim Cook left his title of Vice President of Instruction in June to be President of Clackamas Community College, Clark administration hired Dr. Sachi Horback in July. A college press release said Clark hired Stefani Coverson as Vice President of Human Resources and Compliance after she left her position of Human Resources Director at Seattle University.

Chief Communication Officer Chato Hazelbaker’s last day was July 27 and Knight said Senior Communication Specialist, Hannah Erickson, will manage the office temporarily. He said a team of administrators will submit recommendations to reorganize the communication and marketing departments this Summer quarter.

Knight said between July and September 30, Dr. Loretta Capeheart will be away from her office while she plans the transition away from Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Her resignation is one more in a series of women of color staff leaving Clark this past school year.

Capeheart joined Clark in June 2017 and created a Power, Privilege and Inequity series for staff. She organized an open forum last March and a “Rally Against Hate” last April after bias-based incidents on campus.

In his email, Knight said the desicion for a new Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion requires members administration who wont be on campus until Fall, which will delay the hiring process.

Knight expressed commitment to Clark’s 2015 – 2020 Social Equity Plan. “I know change can be difficult, even unsettling,” he said, “but I remain optimistic about what the future holds.”

