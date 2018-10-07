200 Culinary Facility Water Cups Missing

Theresa Matthiesen – Online Managing Editor

“Wanted: Wandering Water Glasses” signs have been placed in the cafeteria since 200 water glasses had gone missing by the end of the summer quarter. With the signs, some glasses have been returned. In the end, the Culinary program needed to buy more.

According to Becky Lindsay, culinary program manager, each glass cost $1.00 to replace. “There are water stations all over campus, I encourage people to use a reusable water bottle,” Lindsay said. “They are welcome to refill their reusable water bottles in the cafeteria.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Print

