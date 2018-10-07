News Ticker

200 Culinary Facility Water Cups Missing

Posted on October 7, 2018 by Theresa Matthiesen in All, Campus, Main, News // 0 Comments

Image of signs that have gone up around the cafeteria asking for cups to be returned. Signs have gone up around the cafeteria asking for cups to be returned.

Theresa Matthiesen – Online Managing Editor

“Wanted: Wandering Water Glasses” signs have been placed in the cafeteria since 200 water glasses had gone missing by the end of the summer quarter. With the signs, some glasses have been returned. In the end, the Culinary program needed to buy more.

According to Becky Lindsay, culinary program manager, each glass cost $1.00 to replace. “There are water stations all over campus, I encourage people to use a reusable water bottle,” Lindsay said. “They are welcome to refill their reusable water bottles in the cafeteria.”

