Summer Movie Roundup

Avengers Infinity War:

Ten years since the release of “Iron Man,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a powerhouse of moviemaking that comes together in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Every hero in the MCU joins in an attempt to stop the intergalactic titan Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo faced the impossible task of creating a cohesive and emotionally compelling story featuring characters from 18 movies. This is a first in movie history and a success in almost every capacity. This MCU film is the first to create a tangible feeling of dread and desperation as our heroes are always on the defense, trying to slow an unstoppable force. The result is a breakneck thrill-ride that flows nearly seamlessly from scene to scene. The screenwriters managed well to capture the voices and mannerisms of over 40 characters who have been portrayed by multiple filmmakers and actors, with few noticeable exceptions – no small feat. For the entire movie our heroes are desperately trying to stop Thanos through any means possible, culminating in a cliffhanger ending that will forever alter the future of the MCU. “Avengers: Infinity War” is not to be missed.

Incredibles 2:

Note: This film contains sequences of flashing lights that could induce epileptic seizures in some viewers.

The beloved animated super-family, the Incredibles, are back after 14 years in the rousing new adventure, ‘Incredibles 2’ from director Brad Bird. Directly following the first movie’s plot, the super-powered Parr family adjusts to life underground while their mother, Elastigirl, voiced by Holly Hunter, resumes vigilante hero work in a bid to re-legalize superheroes. Meanwhile, Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig T. Nelson, balances the responsibilities of the stay-at-home parent of three super powered kids. The family must join once again when the villainous Screenslaver appears, with a diabolical plan to get rid of superheroes forever. The wait for the next installment of the Parr family’s adventures has been worth it. The movie features fantastic new voice actors including Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad) as Elastigirl’s new handler. The new villain remains fresh and relevant by bringing a timely message about dangers of technology and an examination of the value of superheroes in society. The film’s heart remains with the Parr family and their reminder that often the heroes we all need are the people closest to us.

BlacKKKlansman:

Director Spike Lee’s, “BlacKkKlansman” skillfully blends uproarious dark comedy with intense emotional scenes, while still delivering an enlightening commentary about race in the United States. John David Washington stars as Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs police department. Working with a white officer, played by Adam Driver, Stallworth infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan chapter and starts a fake friendship with David Duke, the then-Grand Wizard of the KKK. From scene to scene, the film jumps from a humorous moments between Washington and Driver, to unsettling moments of shocking racism. Recent racist propaganda and protest footage bookends the film leaving the viewer with a lasting impression. Despite the often-humorous moments and technical success of Stallworth’s ruse, viewers are left contemplating just how far race relations in the United States still have to go.

Christopher Robin:

From the opening frames of Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the film directly pounces on deeply-held nostalgia people of all ages have for a certain ‘silly old bear.’ The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, now a 30-something husband and father who works a dead-end job in post-WWII London. Despite a loving wife and adorable daughter, the wondrous joy and imagination Robin once had as a child has been smothered by tragedy, war and the ‘heffalumps’ and ‘woozles’ of adult life. Forced to abandon a weekend with his family to deal with a work crisis, Robin grows disheartened… until his childhood friend Winnie the Pooh appears to take him on a journey back to the Hundred Acre Woods. With Robin convinced he has no time for games, it is up to Pooh and his friends to reignite Robin’s childlike joy and adventurous spirit to remind him of what truly matters in life. The numerous nostalgic touches delight viewers because the film understands what makes these characters endearing, almost a century after they were first introduced.

Crazy Rich Asians:

At the very least, “Crazy Rich Asians” is a fantastic advertisement for Singapore, with many shots of gorgeous architecture, beautiful beaches and mouth-watering food. Despite the bright, flashy exterior, there is much more to the movie than this. “Crazy Rich Asians” is the first movie in over two decades to have a predominantly Asian-American cast and crew, which is a significant achievement. The film stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American professor at New York University, who accompanies her boyfriend Nick to his best friend’s wedding. Unbeknownst to Rachel, Nick is the son of one of the richest families in Singapore and the wedding is the upper-one-percent socialite event of the year. Nick’s mother Eleanor, played by Michelle Yeoh, is especially hostile to Rachel. Believing that she is a distraction to Nick becoming the heir to his family’s empire, Eleanor plans to sabotage Rachel’s relationship with Nick. The film qualifies as a romantic comedy, but manages to avoid several of the tropes of the genre, while still honoring its rom-com roots. The focus of the film is “family, for better or worse”. Characters do and say despicable things to protect their families’ interests, but they never feel like two-dimensional antagonists, everyone is human. The film also offers an interesting insight into a society beyond the experience of many people in the United States, in large part due to the dedication of all involved toward cultural accuracy.

A Night at the Movies on a College Budget

I get it. Movie tickets are expensive. Popcorn is expensive. Most theaters require you to wear pants. However, there few things that rival the pure movie magic of watching a galactic space battle unfold on a 30-foot screen that simply cannot be experienced while staring at a computer screen in your sweatpants.

Luckily, a number of local theaters offer significant discounts that are available for the cash-strapped college student:

Regal Cinemas

All local first-run Regal Cinemas locations (Cascade Stadium 16, Cinema 99, City Center Stadium 12) offer the following discounts:

Discount Tuesdays:* Standard tickets are $6.55. City Center 12 has an additional discount day on Sundays, same prices apply

$1 off standard ticket price with a valid student ID, Monday – Thursday

At Regal Vancouver Plaza 10, the local second-run discount theater, all tickets are $4.15

Cinetopia

Cinetopia’s Mill Plain 8 location offer the following discounts:

Discount Tuesdays – $6.00 tickets for movies in the Grand Auditorium, $8.00 tickets for movies in the Living Room (21+)

With a valid student ID, $2-3 off standard ticket prices, every day

Battle Ground Cinemas

$5 Tuesdays – All tickets are $5

With a valid student ID, $2 off standard ticket prices, every day

