Penguins Win Women’s Region Soccer Title; Begin Playoff Run at Home

Aaron McPherson – Reporter

With the 2018 regular season in the books, the Clark women’s soccer team looks to defend their home turf during the quarterfinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) championship tournament.

Their Nov. 3 match took place at Kim Christensen Field, where the Penguins defeated the Bellevue Bulldogs 4-0, securing their way to the championship. The Bulldogs were coming off a first-round home victory against the Edmonds Tritons, 2-1.

With their victory over the Bellevue, Clark is now part of the Final Four championship, which will be held in Tukwila, Washington on Nov. 9 and 11.

Having reached the semifinals, the Penguins will play against the winner between the Tacoma Titans and the Spokane Sasquatch. The contest is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Clark ended the season with a 1-0 road win against the Clackamas Cougars on Oct. 24. Freshman defender Turner Joy scored the team’s lone goal with an assist from sophomore defender Mia Castaneda at the 51:56 time mark.

Playoff updates can be found here. Those that wish to watch the games live can do so on the official YouTube channel NWAC Sports Network.

