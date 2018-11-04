Penguins Win Women’s Region Soccer Title; Begin Playoff Run at Home

Freshman Natalie Paul fakes out Southwestern Oregon’s Tabitha Martinez to move the ball forward. Freshman Natalie Paul fakes out Southwestern Oregon’s Tabitha Martinez to move the ball forward. Aaron McPherson/The Indy

Aaron McPherson – Reporter

Freshman Hannah Eakins works to move the ball closer to the goal during their Oct. 17 game against Southwestern Oregon.

Sophomore Sarah Teubner gets ready for a corner kick. This counted as an assist to Sophomore Kayla Beard’s second goal of the Southwestern Oregon game on Oct.

With the 2018 regular season in the books, the Clark women’s soccer team looks to defend their home turf during the quarterfinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) championship tournament.

Their Nov. 3 match took place at Kim Christensen Field, where the Penguins defeated the Bellevue Bulldogs 4-0, securing their way to the championship. The Bulldogs were coming off a first-round home victory against the Edmonds Tritons, 2-1.   

With their victory over the Bellevue, Clark is now part of the Final Four championship, which will be held in Tukwila, Washington on Nov. 9 and 11.

Sophomore Sarah Teubner gets ready for a corner kick. This counted as an assist to Sophomore Kayla Beard’s second goal of the Southwestern Oregon game on Oct. 17.

Freshman Mikayla Upson weaves through Southwestern Oregon’s defense.

Having reached the semifinals, the Penguins will play against the winner between the Tacoma Titans and the Spokane Sasquatch. The contest is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Freshman Hannah Eakins prepares to move the ball closer to the Southwestern Oregon Lakers’ goal.

Sophomore Maddie Topaum has plenty of room to work the ball closer to Southwestern Oregon’s goal.

The final score from the Oct. 17 contest against the Southwestern Oregon Lakers, which cemented Clark’s claim to the South Region title.

Clark ended the season with a 1-0 road win against the Clackamas Cougars on Oct. 24. Freshman defender Turner Joy scored the team’s lone goal with an assist from sophomore defender Mia Castaneda at the 51:56 time mark.

Playoff updates can be found here. Those that wish to watch the games live can do so on the official YouTube channel NWAC Sports Network.

 

