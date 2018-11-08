Archer Gallery Filled With Students Days Before First Show of Season Ends

Jenifer Banceu – Arts and Culture Editor

The exhibit I Say :”Radical!” You Say: “Feminist!” at Archer Gallery comes to a close on Nov 10. Archer Gallery’s first show of the season drew viewers in and kept them returning.

Student Charis Clark has seen the exhibit three times. She said even though she had been to many art museums, she liked Archer for both having local artists and giving many perspectives. For example the current show is one topic but has many different views, Clark said. “It creates kind of a rainbow or vortex perspective.”

Nov. 6 was the last day of scheduled art talks for the exhibit. Approximately 70 people attended the first talk on Tuesday.

At the talk, artists Junko Iijima, Tyler Mackie and Wynde Dyer talked about their art pieces and themselves, sharing their process of making art, their pains and their joys. It was an opportunity for students to get to know more about the art through the artist.



