Archer Gallery Filled With Students Days Before First Show of Season Ends

Posted on November 8, 2018 by indywebmaster in A & E, All, Main // 0 Comments

Tyler Mackie experiencing Junko Lijima's art. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy Tyler Mackie experiencing Junko Lijima's art. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy

Jenifer Banceu – Arts and Culture Editor

The exhibit I Say :”Radical!” You Say: “Feminist!” at Archer Gallery comes to a close on Nov 10. Archer Gallery’s first show of the season drew viewers in and kept them returning.

while waiting for the art talk to start the crowd milled. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy

While waiting for the art talk to start the crowd milled. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy

Student Charis Clark has seen the exhibit three times. She said even though she had been to many art museums, she liked Archer for both having local artists and giving many perspectives. For example the current show is one topic but has many different views, Clark said. “It creates kind of a rainbow or vortex perspective.”

Audience listening intently almost as still as the exhibits. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy

Audience listening intently almost as still as the exhibits. Jenifer Banceu/The Indy

Nov. 6 was the last day of scheduled art talks for the exhibit. Approximately 70 people attended the first talk on Tuesday.

At the talk, artists Junko Iijima, Tyler Mackie and Wynde Dyer talked about their art pieces and themselves, sharing their process of making art, their pains and their joys. It was an opportunity for students to get to know more about the art through the artist.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: