Playoff Hopes Still Alive After Memorable Volleyball Finish

Aaron McPherson – Reporter

The Clark women’s volleyball team is only one victory away from securing the fourth playoff spot for the south region in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) championship.

Clark won their final home game Nov. 7. The Penguins and Clackamas Cougars are now tied for the season, each with eight wins and six losses.

The Penguins and Cougars will face off again in a extra post season match for the official fourth seed. The game will be Saturday, Nov. 10 at the O’Connell Sports Center at 1 p.m. The two teams previously played on Nov. 2 at Clark, with the Penguins winning 3-1.

Whoever wins the pigtail match on Nov. 10 will face the undefeated Spokane Sasquatch in the first round of the playoffs. Spokane are the current east region champions.

After Clark’s swift 3-0 victory over the Mt. Hood Saints on Nov. 7, the team held a farewell ceremony for the three sophomores on the team: Megan Hess, Mary Schorn and Jordan Johnson. Hess, Schorn and Johnson received balloon numbers matching their jerseys, flower bouquets, framed pictures, baskets and an opportunity for photographs with their family and friends.

News broke after the Nov. 7 game that the Chemeketa Storm defeated the Cougars in a tight battle that went five sets, each ending with a close two-to-six point difference. The Storm’s victory guaranteed them a second-place finish for the season, as well a seed in the playoffs.

